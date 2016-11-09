National

LUCKNOW, November 9, 2016
Updated: November 9, 2016 03:30 IST

Clarify stand on triple talaq, Amit Shah tells rival parties in Uttar Pradesh

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday challenged the SP, BSP and the Congress — his principle opponents in Uttar Pradesh — to file affidavits in court and clarify their stand, for or against, on the contentious triple talaq issue.

He claimed the three parties were tight-lipped over the issue, even as he said his party was “committed” to the welfare of women and protecting their rights. “Women’s honour and safety should be made an agenda (in the UP Assembly elections),” Mr. Shah appealed to women, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking out against triple talaq. He also said the Centre’s submission on the issue in the Supreme Court reflected its commitment to fight for women’s rights, something the other parties had ignored.

Addressing a parivartan rally in Sonbhadra in eastern U.P., known for its rampant illegal sand mining and stone quarrying, Mr. Shah accused the SP and BSP of spoiling the local ecology through illegal mining and corruption. “On my way here, I saw big cavities and craters in the hills. I asked about them and was told that the stones from there had been taken away for constructing Mayawati’s stones,” Mr. Shah said.

Illegal mining

The BJP chief also tried to corner the Akhilesh Yadav government by referring to the allegations of illegal mining under the watch of his minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who held the portfolio till a few weeks ago. Though Mr. Shah did not name him, his inference was obvious. “There is a close confidant of Mulayam Singh Yadav who has been given the contract to engage in illegal mining.”

If the rich minerals, sand and resources of the region were utilised properly, “every village in the Kashi (Varanasi) region” would have got its benefits in form of better infrastructure,” Mr. Shah said.

He assured that not a single case of corruption would come up against his party if it formed government in the state next year, while accusing the previous BSP government of corruption worth Rs 2 lakh crore during its tenure.

Mr. Shah also flayed CM Akhilesh Yadav for not acting against the corrupt elements of the BSP, wondering why he had not “filed a single case against Behenji’s men ?”

He also promised that if the BJP came to power in UP, within one month it would evict “SP goons” from the land grabbed from the poor.

“If Behenji comes to power, she will take care of SP goons and if the SP returns to power, it will take care of her corrupt leaders. Under the BJP, goons and corrupt elements will not be saved,” Mr. Shah said.

More In: National | News | Other States
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Navy divers join the search; police arrest film producer

Commercial apps will soon beable to strike open data gold

Bodies of drowned Kannada actors still trapped

BJP to observe ‘black day’ on Tipu Jayanti

SC frames issues to decide in Neyyar river dispute

Nitish Kumar to kick off ‘Nischay Yatra’ today

Move to educate migrant workers in most literate State

Aligarh Muslim University forces faculty to retire

Centre extends AFSPA to check Naga factions

SC to wait till Dec 5 as NDTV ban put on hold


Tamil Nadu

Case filed against DMK candidate in Thirupparankundram

‘Centre will act as guarantor for fishermen’

Not a single tree in Girivalam path should be cut, says NGT

Stalin demands white paper on U-turn on major schemes

Aravakurichi gets one more observer

SC frames issues to decide in Neyyar river dispute

Mixed reaction from trade sector

Forest Department denies negligence in handling elephant

engagements

Kerala

Move to educate migrant workers in most literate State

SC frames issues to decide in Neyyar river dispute

Pandalam Palace decries government affidavit

Use resources judiciously, Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey tells students

Promoting new designs in terracotta ware

TDB gears up to quench pilgrims’ thirst

Students boycott class seeking teacher’s ouster

‘Guru Swamis’ to help curb plastic menace

Palakkad municipality to set up automatic waste plant

Karnataka

Treat movement of techies as trade priority, Siddaramaiah tells May

BJP to observe ‘black day’ on Tipu Jayanti

Bodies of drowned Kannada actors still trapped

Siddaramaiah urges UK to review new visa policy

‘Vandalised’ sitar shocks maestro on eve of French concert

Other States

Clarify stand on triple talaq, Amit Shah tells rival parties in Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh Muslim University forces faculty to retire

Goa signs deal with GMR Airports to develop Greenfield airport at Mopa

Zebra foal is Kolkata zoo’s newest inmate

Will continue agitation politics: Separatists

Nitish Kumar to kick off ‘Nischay Yatra’ today

Centre extends AFSPA to check Naga factions

Injured Maoist surrenders

Five killed as vehicles collide

Andhra Pradesh

Demonetisation of Rs. 500, Rs. 1000 notes: Naidu had inkling of the ban?

AP conservationist wins Disney award

New model police stations will be built by December 31: DGP

They rejig building plans to save a tree

Engg. student commits suicide

Telangana

e-Laabh to benefit farmers

SP gifts clothes, essentials to families of Maoist party members

Bheerpur, Maoist Ganapathi’s village, rubs shoulders with officialdom

Hectic lobbying in TRS for party posts

Engg. student commits suicide

50-bedded mother and child hospital

SYP progressed at a snail’s pace during Congress rule: Harish Rao

Events in Hyderabad today

AgriGold victims’ rally to interim Secretariat today

Shocked citizens hail banning of Rs. 500, and Rs. 1,000 notes


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

CPI(M) slams murder case against professors

The administration has tried to falsely implicate them on ‘fake’ charges, the Polit Bureau said »