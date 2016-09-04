Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur on Saturday expressed the hope that the controversy arising out of the refusal of Justice J. Chelameswar to take part in collegium meetings would be sorted out.

“We will sort it out,” the CJI told PTI here when asked about the development.

Justice Chelameswar, who is part of the five-member Collegium headed by the CJI and Justices A.R. Dave, J.S. Khehar and Dipak Misra as other members, did not attend the collegium meet scheduled on Thursday.

He also shot off a letter to Justice Thakur saying he won’t attend the collegium meetings owing to several reasons, including its “opaque and non-transparent” mode of functioning.

The CJI, who was delivering the convocation address at the National Law University (NLU) here, also raised the issue of lack of adequate number of judges at the trial and appellate courts. Hence, the fundamental right of speedy trial was not being delivered, he said.

He urged young lawyers to face the challenges posed in today’s world for the “downtrodden” and “be the true guardians of the democratic and constitutional values”. He said lawyers are often accused of being responsible for delay in disposal of cases which in turn “defeats justice”.