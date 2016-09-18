Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, while on a two-day visit to Gujarat, on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan, to greet him on his 66th birthday.

The meeting is significant because the government and the judiciary had expressed differences on vacancies in the higher judiciary. They spent 30 minutes over breakfast.

