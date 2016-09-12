Militants hurled a grenade at a police post in Ananantnag district on Monday night, killing a civilian and injuring 10 people including three policemen.

Police said the militants hurled a grenade at the police post in Sherbagh area, nearly 55 km from Srinagar, at a time when people were busy doing last-minute shopping for Eid on Tuesday.

The grenade exploded on a road injuring 10 people, including Bilal Ahmed, who later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, police said.

Out of the 10 injured, three policemen were critical and had been rushed to the Army hospital in Srinagar. Two injured civilians were also moved to a hospital in Srinagar.

The attack took place around 8.25 p.m., a police official said.

The in-charge of the police post, Sub-Inspector Feroz Ahmad, and constable Zahoor Ahmad were among those injured in the grenade attack, the official said.