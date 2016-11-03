More than 30 civil society organisations, including women’s groups, trade unions, students’ groups and cultural groups, along with retired military officers and family members of military personnel killed in wars, have come together to launch a campaign against war-mongering and appeal for peace.

“A call has been given to groups all over the country to observe November 2-9 as Anti-War Week and screen anti-war films at their institutions, communities and schools. There will be a Joint Action Against War-Mongering programme at Jantar Mantar on November 9, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring talks and performances appealing for peace,” said Shabnam Hashmi, one of the activists involved in the campaign, at a media interaction in New Delhi on Wednesday.