The BJP leader cites Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and ‘administrative disarray’ as reasons.

BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday demanded the imposition of President’s rule in Tamil Nadu, citing Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s ‘indifinite hospitalisation’ and subsequent ‘administrative disarray’ in the State.

“In ths ad hoc administrative situation, there has been an activisation of the sleeper cell of the Islamic State group in the districts of Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Kanyakumar and a collaborate and supportive action by the Dravidar Kazhagam, leftover LTTE and disruptive groups such as underground Naxalites, to create an upheaval in the State, causing a massive disorder and lawlessness,” he said in a press release.

“Therefore, I urge the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to invoke Article 356 of the Constitution, put the Legislative Assembly in suspended animation and impose the AFSPA in southern districts as well as Chennai for a period of six months till Ms. Jayalalithaa is able to attend the office”, he said.

Since the Apollo Hospitals has expressed that the Chief Minsiter is required to remain in the hospital for a ‘further period’, the pre-emptive action by the Union Government is not only constitutional but also urgent, he added..