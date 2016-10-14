Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India decision casts doubt on release of Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" featuring Pakistan actor Fawad Khan.

The Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI) on Friday announced that movies featuring Pakistani actors won’t be screened in theatres in the country.

The decision comes ahead of the scheduled release of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

While it was slated to hit the screens on October 28, 2016, the COEAI decision has cast doubts if it will see the light of the day any time soon.

COEAI president Nitin Datar said after a meeting of members: “It was decided that keeping in mind the patriotic feelings and national interest, we have requested all member exhibitors to refrain from screening movies which have involvement of any Pakistani artiste, technician, director or music director.

“We are also in the process of requesting other associations connected with the film industry to support the sentiments in the best interest of our nation,” he added.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had earlier warned Pakistani actors to quit India.