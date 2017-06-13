Choose books to end violence: Army chief

Success story: Army chief Bipin Rawat with students from J&K who cleared IIT-JEE exams, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday called on the youth in Kashmir to choose “laptops and books” over stones to end the cycle of violence in the State.

Gen. Rawat was interacting with a group of students from the State who cleared the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) and other engineering entrance examinations, under the Army’s Super-40 initiative.

The Army has been providing coaching and study materials for students from the State aspiring to clear the prestigious entrance examination.

“Army’s Super-40 initiative broke all previous records when 26 boys and two girls from the State cracked the IIT-JEE Mains Exam, 2017,” the Army said in a statement. The IIT-JEE (Main) is the first stage of the two-step process to clear the exam.

Nine students have successfully qualified the IIT advanced exam, the results of which were declared on June 11, the statement added. This was also the first batch in which five girls from Kashmir Valley were coached, out of which two had qualified in the JEE Mains.

Gen. Rawat questioned as to how many more generations will have to see the gunfire and smoke from explosives. He said, “They (the youth) should either have a laptop or a book. Whatever time they get they should devote to studies.”

He told the students that their success was not an easy feat and they have now become “a shining example for the youth in the Valley”.

(With inputs from PTI)