After the Ladakh sector, Chinese troops came 45 km inside Indian territory in a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month and built shelters to claim that the territory belonged to them, according to reports from the area.

Initial reports from Anjaw district said more than 40 Chinese soldiers set up a temporary shelter at ‘Plum post’, an area 45 km inside the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the district.

Official sources said on Monday that the incursion was, however, detected by a joint patrol of the ITBP and Army on September nine after which a required banner drill was conducted.

However, the Chinese troops were reluctant to leave the place and claimed that the territory belonged to them, the sources said.

The ‘Plum post’ has witnessed frequent incursion bids by the Chinese troops every year at least two to three times but it was for the first time that they entered the area, the sources said.

Some of the Chinese troops left on September 13 and the others after India and China held a flag meeting on September 14 on the Chinese side, the sources said.

In a bid to end the repeated incursions, the two sides would be meeting again on October one. Chinese troops have to travel through dense forests to reach ‘Plum post’ while Indian troops have a jeep track in larger areas and have to trek some distance to reach this post, the sources said.

The Chinese troops had earlier entered Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh but were pushed back. — PTI