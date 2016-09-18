Prachanda says it is wrong to say that there is a controversy between the two neighbours

Nepal’s ties with China are free of controversies, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ told the media here at the end of his trip to India.

Mr. Dahal emphasised that he had chosen India as the destination of his first trip abroad since taking charge as Prime Minister, but maintained that Nepal’s ties with China remain undisturbed.

“It is wrong to say that there is a controversy between China and Nepal. Talks are still on for a high-level visit from China. The date of the visit was not fixed earlier, and we hope that the date will soon be finalised. We hope that he will soon visit Nepal,” he said while answering a question on the possibility of the visit of President Xi Jinping to Kathmandu.

President Xi was expected to visit Kathmandu in October but the visit had appeared uncertain since Mr. Dahal chose India as his first destination abroad as the new Prime Minister.

The Hindu had reported that Mr. Dahal would be back in India to attend the October BRICS-BIMSTEC outreach in Goa.

His visit came before the trip to the U.S. where he is scheduled to lead the Nepalese delegation at the United Nations.

Mr. Dahal visited China in 2008 as the first Prime Minister of post-monarchy Nepal, indicating that a democratic Nepal would lean towards Beijing.