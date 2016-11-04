Denies its troops crossed over to the Indian side in Ladakh to stop canal work.

China on Friday said actions should not be taken by either side that may “unilaterally change” the status quo of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), even as it refuted reports that its troops crossed over to the Indian side in Demchok area in Ladakh region to stop the work of a canal.

“I can tell you that the Chinese border troops have been operating on the Chinese side of the LAC. Although the China-India boundary is yet to be delimited, the two countries have reached many consensus and agreements on safeguarding peace and stability of the border area,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here.

Stand-off report

It was reported that Chinese and Indian troops are locked in a stand-off at the icy heights of Ladakh division since Wednesday after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel entered an area where an irrigation canal was being built under the MGNREGA scheme and stopped the civilian work.

“This issue is once again published by the Indian media outlets,” Ms. Hua said to a question.

Apparently referring to the canal work, Ms. Hua said: “Either side shall not take action that may unilaterally change the status quo of LAC.”

Effective communication

Referring to the talks between both the sides to resolve the issue, she said: “Currently the two countries have an effective communication through series of mechanisms. We believe that we can maintain peace and tranquility of the border area.”

Around 55 Chinese troops arrived at the scene in Demchok sector, located 250 km east of Leh, and halted the work in an aggressive manner, prompting the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel to rush to the spot and stop the high—handedness of Chinese troops at the site where the work for linking a village with ‘Hot spring’ was being undertaken.

The LAC stretches up to 3,488-km long.

Arunachal vs Aksai Chin claims

While China says the border dispute covers Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as Southern Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covered Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war.