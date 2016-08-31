The incident occurred at 7.38 p.m. just as 12507 Thiruvananthapuram-Guwahati Express was leaving the Oachira station.

The locomotive and nine coaches of the 12696 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central Superfast Express jumped the home signal and went ahead towards the Oachira railway station on Tuesday night, violating safety norms.

The locomotive and coaches went more than 120 metres and it was an "indicative incident," he said.

If the Guwahati Express had not left the station, the incident would have been disastrous, sources said.

The Chennai train had left Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.25 p.m. and the crew was changed at Kollam Junction. Following the incident, loco-pilot G. Sudhir and assistant loco-pilot Krishnadas were removed from duty and subjected to mandatory breath analyser and medical tests.

The loco-pilot would be placed under suspension, sources said.

The train resumed its journey from Oachira at 10.49 p.m. with another crew.