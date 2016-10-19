The statements of the first of the witnesses are being recorded before a Kolkata court

Almost five years after a massive fire at AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria in Kolkata claimed 90 lives, the statements of first of the witnesses is being recorded before a city court, raising questions on when the family members of victims would get justice. There are about 450 witnesses in the case, easily one of the biggest hospital fires in the country. About four-and-a-half years after the disaster which shocked the country on December 9, 2011, charges were framed in this case as recently as on June 30, 2016.

Twelve erstwhile directors, many of them belonging to two prominent business families in the city, and four officials of the private hospital have been charged under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code ( IPC) dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“Trial in the case has started. The court is examining evidences and witnesses being put forward by the prosecution,” Salim Rahaman, the counsel for the 12 AMRI directors told The Hindu.

Mr. Rahaman said that in 2014, he had challenged the charges against the accused under Section 304 of the IPC and sought that charges under Section 304 (A) of IPC — causing death by negligence — be pressed against the accused. The prayer was set aside by the court.

Asked whether there have been inordinate delays in the trial, Sachchidananda Pandey the counsel for AMRI Fire Victims’ Association, comprising of family members of those who died in the fire, admitted of initial hiccups.

“There have been some delays on part of the accused but now that charges have been framed the trial will continue at a speedy pace,” Mr. Pandey told The Hindu.

All of the 16 accused, including the 12 erstwhile directors, are now out on bail.