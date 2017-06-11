Chandigarh boy Sarvesh Mehtani tops IIT-JEE (advanced)

more-in

Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula in Haryana has secured the first rank in JEE (Advanced) 2017. The results were declared on Sunday.

The examination — among the toughest in the country — is held for admission to all the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. IIT-Madras was its organiser this year.

Akshat Chugh from Pune came second and Ananye Agarwal from Delhi was ranked third.

Exam held in May

IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results were declared on the official website of the engineering entrance exam, jeeadv.ac.in., on Sunday. More than 1.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held on May 21. Candidates clearing the JEE (Mains) are eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced).

The all-India topper Sarvesh Mehtani scored 339 marks out of 366: 120 in Maths, 104 in Physics and 115 in Chemistry. His rank in the JEE (Mains) was 55. He is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya school and wants to pursue computer science.

The others in the top 10 are Shafil Maheen N, Suraj Yadav, Saurav Yadav, Ashish Waiker, Onkar Deshpande, Rachit Bansal and Lakshay Sharma.

The topper from the eastern region was Debaditya Pramanik from Kolkata, who was placed 38th. Ranmya Narayansamy, ranked 35, is the topper among girls. Kalpit Veerwal from Udaipur (rank 109) is the topper among the Scheduled Castes.