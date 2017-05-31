Yogi Adityanath sees chance to solve Ayodhya dispute

more-in

Stressing that a “good opportunity” had come up to resolve the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya through dialogue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday promised “all possible support” to the two sides if they agree on talks.

“The U.P. government will stand with you,” Mr. Adityanath said.

“I was happy to know that many Muslim organisations in Lucknow were in favour of handing over the Ramjanmabhoomi to the Hindu society,” the CM said at a function in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court had in March made a suggestion that the dispute should be settled through talks.

During his tour of the temple town, Mr. Adityanath offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Temple near the disputed site and visited the Hanuman Garhi temple.

He also performed elaborate Hindu rituals on the ghats of the River Saryu.

Though officials said Mr. Adityanath’s schedule was prepared much earlier, his visit to Ayodhya assumed significance for its timing. It came a day after a special CBI court in Lucknow charged a dozen persons including senior BJP leaders L.K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti with criminal conspiracy in the December 6, 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. They will now face trial in the conspiracy case almost 25 years after the Mughal-era mosque was demolished in public view by Hindutva kar sevaks.

Before attending court on Tuesday soon after his arrival in the U.P. capital, Mr. Advani was greeted with flowers by Mr. Adityanath at the VVIP state guest house.

After performing prayer rituals on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath announced a number of development works and programmes for the town.