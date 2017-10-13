Certain States lagged due to governance deficit, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India does not lack in ideas, resources and capabilities but certain States and regions have lagged behind due to a “governance deficit”. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

He was speaking at the closing session of the Conference of Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, a PMO statement said.

He said various government schemes for the benefit of the poor are better implemented in areas where good governance exists, the statement added.

Giving examples of schemes such as Mission Indradhanush, the Prime Minister said the Governors can facilitate greater effectiveness of government initiatives.

In order to strengthen the unity and integrity of India, he urged the Governors to involve themselves in initiatives such as ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Run For Unity’.

In his opening remarks at the conference on Thursday, Mr. Modi had said that the Governors can become catalytic agents for change in the society while upholding the sanctity of the Constitution.

He mentioned the target of ‘New India’ by 2022 and emphasized that this can be achieved only by making it a people’s movement.