It will soon be mandatory for NGOs to have accounts only in banks with core banking facilities

The Ministry of Home Affairs is planning to further tighten the noose around NGOs, as it is all set to amend the Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules making it mandatory for all voluntary organisations to have dedicated accounts only in banks with core banking facilities for their real-time access.

This would allow the security agencies to access the accounts on real-time basis, an official said.

The Home Ministry is also making rules to ensure that no NGO is allowed to get foreign funds under the prior permission category more than once. The move comes in the backdrop of Amnesty International India getting foreign funds under the prior permission category at least thrice, the official said.

The new Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules are expected to be notified soon.

There are around 33,000 NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. However, at least 6,000 of them do not have their FCRA accounts in banks with core banking facilities. Many have their FCRA accounts in cooperative banks or State governments-owned apex banks.