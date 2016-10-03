Centre's U-turn comes shortly after Karnataka sought an urgent review of the Supreme Court order to set up Cauvery management board.

The Central government on Monday said the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to direct it to constitute a Cauvery management board, saying such orders amounted to encroachment into legislative turf and will lead to "other complications".

The Centre's U-turn comes shortly after the Karnataka moved a review petition on Saturday in the Supreme Court, challenging the court's authority to pass orders to release Cauvery water and form a Cauvery management board in "violation" of the National Water Policy of 2012, which gives Karnataka's requirement for drinking water first priority over Tamil Nadu's needs of irrigation.

On September 30, the Centre, represented by Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi, readily agreed to the court's direction to form a board by October 4 and submit a field report on the ground realities at the Cauvery basin by October 6.

In an urgent mentioning before a Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and UU Lalit, Mr. Rohatgi said it was his "mistake", and said there was an embargo on the Supreme Court from passing orders to form a Cauvery management board under Article 262 of thd Constitution, read with Section 11 of the Inter-State River Disputes Act, 1956.

Mr. Rohatgi contended that Article 262 mandated that the Supreme Court cannot entertain any matter pertaining to an inter-State river dispute once a tribunal set up under parliamentary legislation - in this case the 1956 Act - has passed its final order.

In this case, this would mean that the Supreme Court should not have entertained any petitions or applications post the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal final order.

Mr. Rohatgi contended that the constitution of a Cauvery management board by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) was only a "recommendation", which the Centre could choose to either accept or discard.

"But you complied with our orders to form a Cauvery Supervisory Committee, you consented then. You also consented on Friday to our order," Justice Misra told Mr. Rohatgi.

The Supreme Court went on to study the past orders in the Cauvery matters and said that the Centre's understanding of Article 262 was wrong.

The embargo related to only original disputes, the Bench observed.

"How can an Article (262) take away a State's right to file an appeal under Article 136. The bar under Article 262 is confined to only private parties in original disputes," senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi for Tamil Nadu argued.

Mr. Rohatgi called for an urgent hearing on this point on October 4.

But senior advocate Shekhar Naphade persisted that there was no hurry to hear this on Tuesday when the matter was already listed for October 6.

"Anyway Karnataka is not complying with this court's orders. Not a drop has been released despite order on October 30 to release water to us... We have no sense of urgency, we have now learnt to protect our interests," Mr. Naphade said in his combative best.

Turning to Karnataka State counsel, Justice Misra then asked: "Have you released water?"

When the lawyer replied in the negative and informed the court about the State having filed a review petition, Justice Misra lashed out: "There is no compliance from your side and you file this review? There should have been some compliance".

The Bench then agreed to advance the hearing to October 4 at 2 p.m. despite objections from Tamil Nadu.

"I wonder what the hurry is... Cauvery management board is not coming, water is not coming..." Mr. Naphade remarked.

"We have advanced the hearing because we want to advance it... Let us thrash it around," Justice Lalit shot back.

The Centre, by opposing the Supreme Court's jurisdiction, is now on the same page as Karnataka, which has contended that the court orders have gravely prejudiced the Karnataka people's right to life.

For one, Karnataka said its civil appeal against the 2007 final order of the CWDT is still pending consideration in the Supreme Court. Secondly, these September order contravene a decision of the Supreme Court in December 3, 2013 to put on hold the formation of a Cauvery management board till the civil appeal is decided. In 2013, the Supreme Court had refused Tamil Nadu's plea to set up a Cauvery management board.

Karnataka, similar to the Centre, argues that the constitution of a Cauvery management board is a legislative function and is a "miscarriage of justice".

Besides, Karnataka said a Cauvery management board is vested with powers and functions that are “unnecessary” and “intrude” into the legislative and executive powers of the State.

“This Hon’ble Court may not be correct in directing the constitution of a Cauvery management board... specially when the board is vested with the powers and functions, which are not only unnecessary and intrude into Legislative and Executive power of the State derived from Entry 17 of the State list to the 7th Schedule of the Constitution,” the Karnataka petition had said.