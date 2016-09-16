The central government intends to bring a bill to introduce quota in faculty positions in the country's premier business schools Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and the Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar has called a meeting of IIMs’ chairmen and directors at IIM-Shillong on September 20th to discuss the issue.

Mr. Javadekar made the announcement during his visit at IIM-Ahmedabad on Friday. Currently, there is no reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in teaching jobs at IIMs — all set up by the government.

Mr. Javadekar added that he was reviewing the existing quota systems in teaching positions in other premier educational institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), which too have been set up by the central government.

“I recently held meetings of Councils of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) in Delhi to discuss this issue. I also plan to hold such meetings with National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and central universities. I am conducting a review of all institutes and existing system for faculty reservation and government rules pertaining to reservation and related provisions under Constitution.” the Minister told the media persons after interacting with IIM faculty members and students.

Another major announcement the Minister made was about allowing the IIMs to offer degrees while giving them more autonomies.

It may be noted that the IIMs offer only post-graduate diploma degrees because they are registered as societies governed by their respective Board of Governors. “The new bill proposed by the Ministry aims at providing more autonomy to the IIMs and allow them to offer degree courses which they are not currently because of their status as a society. The Ministry is contemplating to amend existing laws like it did in the case of IITs and NITs to allow IIMs to offer degree courses,” he added.

During the meeting on September 20, 2016, between Mr. Javadekar, the Ministry officials and the chairmen and directors of all IIMs, this is on the agenda.