The union government on Friday sought applications from eligible candidates for a month internships (from December 15 to January 15, 2017) to ten (10) interns who are undergraduates in the second and third year pursuing five year integrated course in Law or graduates in the first and second year pursuing three year graduation course in Law from a recognised University to conduct an `Analysis of RTI Applications in select Public Authorities’

To be operated by the Ministry of Personnel, nodal ministry for the RTI Act, is offering the internships as an extension of a scheme it is administering to officers in the central ministries and departments on 'Improving Transparency and Accountability in Government through Effective Implementation of the Right to Information Act'.

A note by the Ministry said that scheme would help the government consolidate and document its experience in the implementation of RTI and address the gap areas and suggest what more needs to be done to help achieve the objectives of the Act.

The RTI Internship is being offered to analyze a sample of the RTI applications received in the calendar year 2016 by select Public Authorities. The analysis of the applications would aim at getting an overall picture of the applications received and do an in-depth study of the information sought and the response by the CPIO/Public Authority.

The interns are expected to study the status of suo motu disclosure of the Ministry/Department allotted to them for their internship and would submit a report on it.

Interns will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs.10,000 payable on submission and acceptance of their Internship reports.

The Interns will be placed in selected central Ministries/Departments and certificate of internship Certificates will be issued on satisfactory completion of their internships and on submission and acceptance of their Reports.

The final selection of the interns for the Internship Prgogramme will be done by a Selection Committee of Department of Personnel and Training with the selected Public Authorities.

The applications are to reach the officer concerned at 'Room No.279 A, DOPT, North Block, New Delhi'. The applications may also be submitted through e-mail at usir-dopt@nic.in.