The Ministry of Personnel on Friday evening announced that the government has decided to extend by another two years rules allowing allow government employees to travel by air to northeast, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The Ministry said government employees should continue to travel by Air India economy class at LTC-80 fare or less. For travel to Jammu & Kashmir, travel by other airlines is allowed provided the journey is undertaken in economy class at a fare less than or equal to LTC-80 fare of Air India.

Air tickets should be purchased either directly from the airlines (booking counters/website) or through authorised agents only, the Ministry said and added that efforts should be made to book the air tickets at the cheapest fare possible.