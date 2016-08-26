In a measure that would benefit several thousand retired central government employees, the Modi Government on Friday extended the benefits of 'Retirement Gratuity and Death Gratuity' to the Central Government employees covered by new Defined Contribution Pension System (National Pension System).

As per the existing system the pension of the Government servants appointed on or after January 1, 2004 is regulated by the new Defined Contribution Pension System (known as National Pension System).

According to the Department of Personnel the issue of grant of gratuity in respect of government employees covered by the National Pension System has been under consideration and it has now has been decided that the government employees covered by National Pension System shall be eligible for benefit of 'Retirement gratuity and Death gratuity' on the same terms and conditions, as are applicable to other employees.

These orders will be applicable to those Central Civil Government employees who joined Government service on or after January 1,2004 and are covered by National Pension System and will take effect from the same date.