Government doubles Productivity Linked Bonus or ad-hoc bonus to Rs. 7,000.

More good news is in store for the central government employees who have showered with attractive benefits following the decision of the Narendra Modi regime to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

On Tuesday, the government doubled the employees Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) or ad-hoc bonus to Rs. 7,000 from Rs. 3,500 and that with effect from April 1, 2014.

A notification by the government said that grant of PLB or Ad-hoc Bonus to its employees for the year 2014-2015 calculation ceiling for the purpose of payment of ad-hoc bonus was monthly emoluments of Rs. 3,500.

It said that the question of enhancement of the calculation ceiling for the purpose of payment of PLB and non-PLB to the employees has been considered and the President has decided that the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments for the purpose of payment of PLB and ad-hoc bonus, as the case may be, shall be revised to Rs.7000 with effect from April 1, 2014 for the accounting year 2014-15.

It said accordingly, the PLB or ad-hoc bonus as already paid to the eligible Central Government employees for the accounting year 2014-15 shall be re-worked out based on the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of Rs. 7,000 instead of Rs. 3,500.

The notification said that while re-working the new ceiling all the other terms and conditions under which the payment was made shall remain unchanged.

It said the application of the new ceiling to the employees working in the Indian Audit and Accounts Departments is being done in consultation with the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.