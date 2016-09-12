Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hit out at the Congress over controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO donating Rs. 50 lakh to the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, saying the party was falsely accusing the government of leaking information.

Mr. Rijiju said despite knowing about the transaction, the government did not make it public or “play politics” over the issue.

“We knew it more than a month ago. But we did not want to play politics. So, we asked for more information. In the meantime, some individual journalists filed RTI to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and got the information,” the Minister told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), founded by Naik, had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), an associate entity of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, in 2011 but the amount was returned to the IRF by the RGCT in July this year.

Mr. Rijiju said there was no question of the government leaking the information or the documents.