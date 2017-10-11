11 secretaries shifted in major administrative rejig

more-in

In a large scale reshuffle in the Central administration, the Modi government on Wednesday transferred 11 secretaries. Ajay Narayan Jha, Secretary Environment and Forests, has been shifted to the Finance Ministry as Secretary, Expenditure.

He will replace Ashok Lavasa, who will retire in October-end. With Mr. Lavasa’s superannuation, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia will be designated Finance Secretary.

Health and Family Welfare secretary C.K. Mishra has been shifted to the Environment and Forests Ministry, while Secretary, Food and Public Distribution, Preeti Sudan will be the Health Secretary.

In another change, Injeti Srinivas, Secretary, Sports, has been made Secretary, Corporate Affairs, to fill the vacancy caused by the superannuation of Tapan Ray.

Gopal Krishna from the West Bengal cadre has been appointed Secretary, Shipping, while incumbent Ravi Kant has been transferred as Secretary, Food and Public Distribution.

Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar from the U.P. cadre has been bought in as Secretary, Sports, and Director-General of the Sports Authority of India.

Alok Srivastav, Special Secretary, Shipping Ministry, has been made Secretary in the Department of Justice.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the appointments and orders were issued by the Department of Personnel on Wednesday evening.