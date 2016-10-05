It is also applicable to Central paramilitary forces and armed forces and Union Territory Administration

The Centre on Tuesday announced an ad hoc (non-productivity linked) bonus for Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ and Group ‘B’ employees not covered by any Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme (PLBS) for the year 2015-16 equivalent to 30 days emoluments, with a ceiling of a monthly emolument of Rs. 7000.

A statement said this bonus would also be admissible to eligible employees of Central paramilitary forces and armed forces and the Union Territory Administration.

The benefit is extended to employees who were in service as on March 2016 and have rendered at least six months of continuous service during 2015-16.

Pro rata payment will be admissible to eligible employees for the period of continuous service during the year from six months to a full year, the eligibility period being taken in terms of number of months of service (rounded off to the nearest number of months).

The quantum of non-PLB (ad hoc bonus) will be worked out on the basis of average emoluments / calculation ceiling whichever is lower.

The casual labour who have worked in offices following a six-day week for at least 240 days for each year for 3 years or more (206 days in each year for 3 years or more in the case of offices observing 5-day week) will be eligible for the reward.

The amount will be rounded off to Rs.1184. In cases where the actual emoluments fall below Rs.1,200/- p.m., the amount will be calculated on actual monthly emoluments.

In the last week of August the Narendra Modi government announced enhancement of bonus ceiling to its employees to Rs. 7000 from Rs. 3500 with effect from April 2014 following the decision to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

It had said the ad hoc bonus as already paid to the eligible Central Government employees for the accounting year 2014-15 shall be re-worked based on the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of Rs.7,000 instead of Rs. 3,500.

It had said the application of the new ceiling to the employees working in the Indian Audit and Accounts Departments is being done in consultation with the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.