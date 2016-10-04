The Union government has accepted the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission on Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) for Central employees which would ensure one minimum promotion for every 10 years till 30 years of service.

An office memorandum by the Department of Personnel said here that there shall be three financial upgradations under the assured promotion scheme counted from the direct entry grade on completion of 10, 20 and 30 years services respectively or 10 years of continuous service in the same level in Pay Matrix, whichever is earlier.

It said the scheme envisages mere placement in the immediate next higher level in the Pay Matrix. Thus in certain cases where regular promotion is not between two successive levels in the Pay Matrix, it will be different than what is available at the time of regular promotion. In such cases, the higher level in the Pay Matrix attached to the next promotion post in the hierarchy of the concerned cadre/organisation will be given only at the time of regular promotion.

The Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme was originally introduced in 2008 following the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission.

On the recommendation of the Commission on enhancement of benchmark for performance appraisal for promotion and financial upgradation from ‘Good’ to ‘Very Good’, the memorandum said the government has accepted it.

The changes are effective from July 2016 and the comprehensive MACP scheme on acceptance of the Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations will be issued separately.