The high-power committee has been asked to submit report on water availability to Supreme Court on October 17

As a follow-up to its written pledge to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the Centre on Wednesday announced the setting up of a high-level technical team to visit the Cauvery basin for a first-hand assessment of water availability. It has been asked to submit its report to the court on October 17.

A statement issued by the Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Ministry said G.S. Jha, Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), will be chairman of the team. The other members are S. Masood Husain, CWC Member (Water Planning &Projects); R.K. Gupta, Chief Engineer, Krishna and Godavari Basin Organisation, CWC, Hyderabad; the Chief Secretary or his representative of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka; and a Chief Engineer each from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The team will meet in Bengaluru on October 7 before visiting the Cauvery basin area.

On Tuesday, admitting that it had erred in informing the court that it would constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board without realising that the subject was in the domain of Parliament, the Centre said it could appoint a high-power committee to assess the water levels in the Cauvery basin. Accepting the suggestion, the court put on hold its order to constitute the board.

The statement said the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were requested to confirm their participation or send the names of their representatives and those of the Chief Engineers. They were asked to reach Bengaluru by October 6.

On Tuesday, a delegation of AIADMK MPs marched to the Prime Minister’s Office with a memorandum urging the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board to ensure the implementation of the final award on water-sharing.

Syamal Kumar Sarkar, who was Secretary in the Water Resources Ministry when the final award was notified in 2013, said the Centre could prepare a scheme for the establishment of the Board and prepare a Bill.