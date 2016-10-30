SLIDESHOW

Celebrating the Festival of Lights



Modi takes up killing of Indian-origin bus driver with Aus PM

For Bidar potters, Chinese lamps take glow out of Diwali

Live storage in KRS dips to little over half tmcft

Tributes paid to BSF jawan

SSC exam fee date extended

Let the KCR popularity survey be done among students and farmers: Uttam

Leopardess dies of injuries in KR Pet taluk

Northeast monsoon sets in TN

Severe drought looming over Kerala


Tamil Nadu

Northeast monsoon sets in TN

Ministers, leaders pay homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar

Sakuntala Subramaniam passes away

Jayalalithaa’s thumb impression affixed on Form B submitted with nomination papers

AIADMK, DMK candidates file papers

Crackdown on quackery in Tirupur

Grievance meet for servicemen draws 121 petitions

Black-naped Oriole sighted

Minister reviews development schemes

Kerala

Severe drought looming over Kerala

Banned pesticides find their way into Wayanad farms

BJP neglecting BDJS, says Vellappally

Probe charges against K.C. Joseph: court

Abandoned elephant calf limps back to life

Estate workers to start indefinite stir

Keeping both law and a farm

Temple opened for Chithira Aattathirunal

TDB to quench pilgrims’ thirst

Karnataka

Live storage in KRS dips to little over half tmcft

Leopardess dies of injuries in KR Pet taluk

Man sentenced for raping 3-year-old niece

Hassan tahsildar asked to vacate quarters

Appointments to boards to be made soon: Siddaramaiah

Other States

Zakir Naik’s father passes away

Odisha encounter biggest loss in 40 years of revolutionary struggle: Maoists

Jitendra Singh meets BSF troops in Samba

4 injured, 150 stalls gutted in Aurangabad fireworks market fire

Troops giving befitting reply to Pak forces: Dy CM

Stampede at UP CM’s Janata Darbar programme

Four Pak posts destroyed by Indian troops: Army

Railway app to offer multiple services

Mutilated jawan’s body sparks outrage, pall of gloom descends on Haryana village

Andhra Pradesh

Android phones gave away Maoists location

Postal mix-up as heritage town is mistaken for new capital

Journey of actor-turned-dubbing artiste from port city

Roja rescues road accident victim

YSRC walkout over ‘protocol breach’ in housing scheme

Telangana

Let the KCR popularity survey be done among students and farmers: Uttam

Work on restoring Yedupayala temple begins

Adivasis dance their way to a girl’s heart

‘Will pressure government on fee reimbursement’

Collector turns teacher

SSC exam fee date extended

Government has turned Karimnagar from bad to worse, says CPI

Pyaar impossible

Engagements in Hyderabad on October 29

Drive against ID liquor, tobacco products


