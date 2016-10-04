Apex school education body wants to check commercialisation of education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set the ball rolling to check the commercialisation of education and is mulling the idea of placing a cap on the maximum fees a school can charge for providing education.

The CBSE has set up a committee to review its affiliation bye-laws so as to enable it to combat rampant commercialisation. The committee is expected to make its recommendations within a month.

On its agenda, among other points, is the need to recommend appropriate means to control commercialisation of education.

‘Upper cap on fees’



“There will be discussions on fixing an upper cap on the fees charged by any school affiliated to the CBSE,” said a well-placed source. Over the decades, there have been concerns among parents across the country about hikes in school fees.

The CBSE has been mulling the updating of its by-laws for some time now.

At a workshop on inclusive education organised by the institution late in August, CBSE chairman Rajesh Chaturvedi had told journalists: “We will work to update our bye-laws to better tune them to government policies that affect education to ensure better regulation and compliance.”

Officials then had said that while in the past disabled children often had to attend special schools, the CBSE was trying to ensure that schools develop the infrastructure to cater to children with special needs by making its by-laws fully compatible with disability laws.