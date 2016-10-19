The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into allegations that banned substances or drugs were administered to wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who was dropped from the Rio Olympics team on a doping charge, as part of a conspiracy. The case was initially registered by the Sonepat Police in Haryana.
