The move comes three months after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday took over the murder case of Siwan journalist Rajdeo Ranjan in Bihar.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder), 120-B (conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, apart from Section 27 of the Arms Act, against unknown persons,” said a CBI official.

The investigating agency has registered the case more than three months after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended CBI investigations into the murder that took place in Siwan on May 13.

Wife meets Minister



The move comes days after the slain journalist’s widow, Asha Ranjan, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and raised concerns over the delay in the CBI taking over the case. She had also sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Five arrested



The State Police had earlier arrested five persons in the case. Main accused Laddan Mian also surrendered before a district court in June.

Last week, Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Javed, who are said to be the suspects in the murder, were seen walking alongside Shahabuddin after he was released from Bhagalpur jail on grant of bail by the Patna High Court.