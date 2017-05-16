CBI raids: It’s vendetta politics, says Congress

more-in

With the Central Bureau of Investigation conducting searches on the premises of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti on Tuesday, the Congress accused the government of vendetta politics. But the government labelled it a day of accountability for the corrupt.

‘Regressive politics’

“The truth is that the entire landscape of the BJP is mired with one corruption scam after another and the truth also is that revenge has become the DNA of the BJP government,” said Congress communication department chief Randeep Surjewala. “We want to reiterate that neither Mr. Chidambaram nor any Congress leader or any other leader of the Opposition would be cowed down or would fear from this regressive politics of revenge and vendetta.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejected Mr. Chidambaram’s charge that he was being targeted for his columns critical of the government, and claimed that the issue was why beneficiaries of FIPB gave “money to the firms owned by his son.”