The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a probe report in a Delhi court on allegations against senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in an anti-Sikh riots case.

The CBI has given a clean chit to him thrice but the court has rejected it every time and asked it to investigate the case further. The court has been monitoring the case on a bi-monthly basis.

The investigating agency filed the report in a sealed cover in the court of a Link Magistrate as the magistrate concerned was on leave. The Link Magistrate later posted in on September 28 for consideration. The court had, in July, given the CBI two months to wrap up the investigation.

Lakhwinder Kaur is the complainant in the case. She is the widow of a man killed along with two others by a mob at the Gurdwara Pul Bangas in North Delhi during the 1984 riots. Kaur has accused Mr. Tytler of inciting the mob which allegedly attacked the Gurdwara. The riots had broken out in the wake of the assassination of erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rejecting the third clean chit given to Mr. Tytler by the investigating agency last December, the court had asked the CBI to investigate the case further.

It had also directed the probe agency to thoroughly investigate the statement of businessman Abhishek Verma, a witness in the case.,