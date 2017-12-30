National

CBI examining seized laptops of traffickers

The Central Bureau of Investigation is examining the communication devices seized from the three alleged human trafficking agents, who have been booked for allegedly taking 25 minors from Punjab to France using forged papers, to get the whereabouts of the missing children.

Accused Lalit David Dean, Sanjeev Raj and Varun Choudhary have not been arrested yet.

Preliminary findings suggest that the human traffickers had allegedly taken about ₹30 lakh per child from parents to facilitate their travel to Paris.

It is suspected that the parents themselves wanted their children to be sent to France, from where they could be taken to their relatives in other countries, including the U.S., for which they were apparently not able to get visas.

