Papers are being studied and no preliminary enquiry or FIR has been registered yet, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation is examining documents received from the Income-Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate on meat exporter Moin Qureshi and his purported links with senior public servants, according to agency sources.

“We have received the documents relating to investigations conducted against Mr. Qureshi in which names of some senior public servants have cropped up. The papers are being examined. No preliminary enquiry or FIR has been registered yet,” said a CBI official, denying reports that names of two former CBI Directors had also come up in this connection.

Mr. Qureshi is a childhood friend of former CBI chief A.P. Singh, who had to resign from the post of UPSC Member after his name came up during the Income-Tax Department’s probe against the businessman.

The ED is conducting money laundering investigations against Mr. Qureshi on the basis of the I-T Department’s allegations against him. I-T sleuths had conducted searches against the businessman in February 2014, following which the department also registered a case against him under the new anti-black money law.

The Directorate has shared with the CBI recorded conversations between Mr. Qureshi and several prominent persons, including senior government officials, apart from other findings.

According to the CBI, the papers are currently being scrutinised to ascertain whether there is any proof of corruption against any retired or serving official having links with the meat exporter.

The ED has already summoned Mr. Qureshi, his wife and daughter for questioning in connection with the money laundering case. The Delhi High Court has directed him to present himself before the investigating team on November 22.

Mr. Qureshi was allowed to travel abroad on the night of October 14 despite a lookout circular issued by the Directorate in September. A couple of weeks ago, he was said to be in the United Kingdom.

The ED has identified his domestic and overseas assets for further proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act if he does not cooperate in the probe despite repeated requests.