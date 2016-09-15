The agency has submitted its findings on the illegal activities to the Allahabad High Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which recently submitted its findings on the alleged illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh, is awaiting a certified copy of the latest Allahabad High Court order for further action.

The State government had sought withdrawal of the July 28 High Court order directing a CBI inquiry.

However, the court rejected the plea last week.

Soon thereafter, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav removed State Mining Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati.

“As per the direction of the Allahabad High Court, we had submitted a sealed-cover report on our findings. We are yet to receive a certified copy of the latest court order,” said a CBI official.

The last court hearing had been scheduled for September 12.

A Division Bench of the High Court had on July 28, while hearing the PIL petitions filed by Vijay Kumar Dwivedi and others, directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of illegal mining across the State and submit a report within six weeks.

Accordingly, the agency furnished the report.

Seven writ petitions have been filed challenging the grant of leases for excavation of minor minerals subsequent to May 31, 2012, either in the shape of extension of the term of the expired lease, its renewal or by grant of permission to continue with the mining for the period during which lease rights could not be examined on account of the interim orders passed by the High Court or the order of the Competent Authorities.

The petitioners also raised the issue of alleged illegal mining in the Hamirpur, Deoria, Shamli, Fatehpur and Siddhartha Nagar districts.

It has been alleged that despite there being no subsisting lease in favour of any person for excavation of minor minerals, specifically sand, excavation of minor mineral is being carried out by the sand mafia in collusion with the district authorities.