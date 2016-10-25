National

New Delhi, October 25, 2016
Updated: October 25, 2016 01:32 IST

CBI allegations false, says Kalanithi

  Special Correspondent
Kalanithi Maran
Kalanithi Maran

Sun Group head Kalanithi Maran on Monday described as false the CBI allegation that he had coerced Aircel to transfer its ownership to Malaysian company Maxis.

Kalanithi Maran, brother of former Minister for Communications Dayanidhi Maran, made this submission before Special Judge O.P. Saini through his lawyer.

The court has been hearing arguments on charge in the corruption case connected with the Aircel-Maxis deal. C. Sivasankaran (owner of Aircel) claim that he was forced to sell his stakes was nothing but a tissue of lies, his lawyer submitted.

The argument will continue on Tuesday.

The CBI, in its charge-sheet, alleges that the Maran brothers had entered into a criminal conspiracy with T. Ananda Krishnan, owner of the Malaysian company Maxis, and coerced C. Sivasankaran to sell his shares to Mr. Krishnan allegedly in lieu of investments in Sun Direct TV Pvt. Ltd.

The CBI, in 2011, registered an FIR stating that Sivasankaran, who had sought spectrum licence, was forced to sell his company to Maxis. In March 2006, the Maxis Group had bought 74 per cent stakes in Aircel, the CBI said.

Besides the Marans, the CBI has named T. Ananda Krishnan, Ralph Marshall, a senior executive of the Maxis Group, and four companies, including the Sun Direct TV Pvt. Ltd owned by Kalanithi, in its charge sheet.

