CBFC chief miffed at special screening sans certificate

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi on Saturday slammed the makers of Padmavati for screening the movie for television channels without getting a censor certificate.

Mr. Joshi’s statement comes after reports that the producers of Padmavati, mired in controversy over allegations of distorting history, held a special screening for a few journalists.

A day after the CBFC sent Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film back because the application for the certification was “incomplete”, Mr. Joshi said he was “disappointed” that it was being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without the CBFC having seen or certified it.

“This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry. It’s myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience,” the Censor Board chief said in a statement.