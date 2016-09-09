Water released by Karnataka on Tuesday midnight reached Biligudulu and Hogenakkal on Thursday morning. The initial inflow into Biligudulu was about 3, 091 cusecs and it slowly rose by the hour. As of Thursday evening, the inflow into Hogenakkal reached 12,000 cusecs.

Security was beefed in the Athibelli border of Hosur on the eve of Karnataka bandh on Friday. Vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration were disallowed entry across the border for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday by the police. Commuters at Hosur bus stand relied on Karnataka buses. The buses remained crowded as all State buses from here have stopped plying across the border.

The Public Works Department officials and farmers of Tamil Nadu are expecting the water to reach Mettur Dam by the early hours of Friday.

The inflow into the Mettur Dam dropped to 3,091 cusecs on Thursday, compared to 3,276 cusecs on Wednesday. However, the water level rose to 76.15 feet against its full level of 120 feet.

The storage level stood at 38.227 tmc against its full level of 93.47 tmc. About 1,250 cusecs are being discharged from the dam for meeting the drinking water needs of delta districts.

People travelling to Bengaluru from Chennai are facing hardship as buses operated by State Transport Corporations continued to be stopped in Hosur. Many private bus operators have stopped operations.

(With inputs from Syed Muthahar Saqaf and R. Srikanth)