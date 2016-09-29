The Central government failed to broker a solution to the dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on release of Cauvery water.

Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti said in a briefing that all the concerns and objections raised by both the States during the meeting would be placed verbatim before the Supreme Court tonight.

Tamil Nadu, according to Ms. Bharti, rejected a suggestion by Karnataka to constitute an expert committee to ascertain the quantity of water available in the Cauvery basin.

In a statement made before the meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa insisted that a Cauvery management monitoring board be expeditiously constituted.

The meeting was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the PWD Minister of Tamil Nadu and top officials from the State and Centre

"There has to be give and take between both States," said secretary to the Water Resources Ministry Shashi Shekhar. ''No solution is otherwise possible."

He said both the States agreed that on an average 10,000 cusecs a day was available with Karnataka.

Ms. Bharti added that she would go on a "hunger strike" if there was violence in either State on account of sharing of water.