Vaiko, Thirumavalavan block train at Egmore; Vasan detained in Thanjavur

Mass rail blockades by Opposition parties and farmers continued for the second day on Tuesday at various places across Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. The police detained Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan and hundreds of farmers for staging protests.

Leading an agitation at the Egmore Railway Station here, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, along with several party cadres, including those from the Left parties, blocked an express train.

The two leaders condemned the stance of the Centre on the constitution of a Cauvery management board.

Protests were held at the Central Railway Station here by Naam Tamizhar Katchi founder-leader Seeman and his supporters, who were later taken away by the police.

Similar protests witnessed huge participation of people in the Cauvery Delta region, including Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts.

Scores of farmers and members of political parties were arrested at different places for attempting to block rail traffic.

Mr. Vasan was detained, along with hundreds of his party workers, in Thanjavur for staging a protest. While in Tiruchirappalli district, about 300 farmers were apprehended for blocking the Chennai-bound Vaigai Express at the Pullampadi station.

A heavy posse of police personnel had been deployed at railway stations, including Madurai, to prevent any untoward incidents.

In Madurai, police outnumbered the agitators and security barricades were erected to prevent agitators from entering the station.

A Supreme Court-appointed high-level technical team, formed to inspect the Cauvery basin to assess the ground realities in both the States, on Monday submitted a report to the court.

The report suggested doing away with “outdated and unscientific water application techniques” to resolve the wrangle, saying both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu people were facing water shortage, unemployment and financial hardship.