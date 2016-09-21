Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Centre to constitute within four weeks a Cauvery water management board as directed by Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in its award.

Water management boards could be an ideal option for resolving water disputes between the States, such as that between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on the Cauvery waters, Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairman G S Jha has said.

A Cauvery water management board, which is to be formed by the Centre on a direction of the Supreme Court, will have representatives from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Mr. Jha said on the sidelines of an Assocham event here on Wednesday.

Mr. Jha emphasised on water storage and its conservation for resolving such crisis. He said, “We cannot think of bringing water security unless we are able to create enough capacity for its storage and release it as per requirement.”

It also directed the Karnataka government to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water a day to Tamil Nadu from Wednesday till September 27.