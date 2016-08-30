Complaints have been registered in Ambala and Mumbai against music composer Vishal Dadlani and Congress activist Tehseen Poonawala for hurting the religious sentiments of the Jain community, a day after the musician apologised for his remarks on Jain monk Tarun Sagar.

The Ambala Cantonment police registered a case against Mr. Dadlani even as members of the Jain community protested in Delhi outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and demanded that the composer be arrested immediately.

Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner, Zone VI, said, “A complaint has been lodged against the two for their allegedly derogatory comments on Twitter against Jain Saint Tarun Sagar Maharaj.” “The representatives from the Jain Community have submitted a memorandum demanding registration of a case under Sections 153-A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code against both of them. We are seeking legal opinion and will take further action accordingly,” Mr. Umap said.