Pulling up Pakistan for continued support to cross border terrorism into India, Foreign Secretary Dr. S Jaishankar said on Friday that response to terrorism cannot be selective.

"There is a connect between state and non-state actors, that is why we use the word it is sponsored. That is false dichotomy - state and non-state. The state cannot escape responsibility by saying that it is non-state," Dr. Jaishankar said in response to questions at a media conference organised by East West Centre.

He observed that there is better sense globally of where terrorism is being bred and what is the nesting ground in the region.

"Acting against some groups is not justification for giving free pass, let alone active support, against other groups," he noted

Stating that terrorism is no longer a national issue and the world is aware that terrorists are well connected, Dr. Jaishankar added: "We cannot have a segmented and differentiated fight against terrorism."