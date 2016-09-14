Cannot be exempt from appearance, ED tells Nalini Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate has disagreed with the contentions of former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s wife Nalini, who did not turn up before the agency in Kolkata despite being summoned to record her statement in connection with the Saradha scam case.

It is learnt that Ms. Chidambaram had cited legal provisions to stress that the ED could record her statement at her residence, as allowed.

The Directorate had issued summons last month seeking her personal appearance before the investigating team in Kolkata.

Under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police have to record the statement of women at the place of their residence.

However, agency sources said, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, under which the ED is conducting investigations into the Saradha scam case, does not have any such provision or exemption.

Under Section 50 of PMLA, which confers powers on the authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence, the Director, Additional Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director or Assistant Director have the power to summon any person whose attendance is considered necessary to give evidence or produce documents that are relevant to investigations.

Sub-section 3 of the provision states: “All the persons so summoned shall be bound to attend in person or through authorised agents, as such officer may direct, and shall be bound to state the truth upon any subject respecting which they are examined or make statements, and produce such documents as may be required”.

Ms. Chidambaram’s name was mentioned by Saradha scam “mastermind” Sudipta Sen in a letter to the CBI in April 2013, stating that Ms. Chidambaram had prepared an agreement between him and Manoranjana Singh, a co-accused in the case, and had received over Rs.1 crore during a period of 18 months for extending legal consultancy services. In this connection, the CBI had sought some clarifications from Ms. Chidambaram in September 2014.