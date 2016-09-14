National

NEW DELHI, September 14, 2016
Updated: September 14, 2016 03:08 IST

Cannot be exempt from appearance, ED tells Nalini Chidambaram

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Nalini Chidambaram. File photo: Kamal Narang
Nalini Chidambaram. File photo: Kamal Narang

The Enforcement Directorate has disagreed with the contentions of former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s wife Nalini, who did not turn up before the agency in Kolkata despite being summoned to record her statement in connection with the Saradha scam case.

It is learnt that Ms. Chidambaram had cited legal provisions to stress that the ED could record her statement at her residence, as allowed.

The Directorate had issued summons last month seeking her personal appearance before the investigating team in Kolkata.

Under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police have to record the statement of women at the place of their residence.

PMLA provisions

However, agency sources said, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, under which the ED is conducting investigations into the Saradha scam case, does not have any such provision or exemption.

Under Section 50 of PMLA, which confers powers on the authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence, the Director, Additional Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director or Assistant Director have the power to summon any person whose attendance is considered necessary to give evidence or produce documents that are relevant to investigations.

Sub-section 3 of the provision states: “All the persons so summoned shall be bound to attend in person or through authorised agents, as such officer may direct, and shall be bound to state the truth upon any subject respecting which they are examined or make statements, and produce such documents as may be required”.

Ms. Chidambaram’s name was mentioned by Saradha scam “mastermind” Sudipta Sen in a letter to the CBI in April 2013, stating that Ms. Chidambaram had prepared an agreement between him and Manoranjana Singh, a co-accused in the case, and had received over Rs.1 crore during a period of 18 months for extending legal consultancy services. In this connection, the CBI had sought some clarifications from Ms. Chidambaram in September 2014.

More In: National | News | Other States
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

No logjam in appointment, transfer of judges, Centre tells SC

I have fulfilled my promise to return land: Mamata

Man falls into well, rescued

Man dies after car plunges into open ditch

Rainfall continues for second day in Kalaburagi

Hassan Milk Union records Rs. 1.61 cr. net profit

Meet the Yadavs of U.P. politics

India, Afghanistan sign pacts, tacitly tell Pakistan to end sponsorship of terrorism

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from BJP

Cauvery issue: JD(S) leader criticises State govt.


Tamil Nadu

Police step up security for Kannadiga-owned businesses

TN traders’ body calls for a total shutdown on Friday

T.N. police on their toes in border towns

Exercise restraint, government tells TV channels

Amma medical shops record sale of Rs. 1.17 crore

Cauvery: Plea in SC to maintain law and order

Day after violence, Bengaluru peaceful

Lorry owners condemn torching of vehicles

Use water judiciously, poultry farmers told

Kerala

Shah triggers row with ‘Vaman’ tweet on Onam eve

Thiruvonathoni begins journey to Aranmula

Mudbank removal work progressing in Pampa

Kerala projects to utilise Cauvery award in limbo

Master plan for hospital development

Missing Kerala youths reached IS bastion in Afghanistan: NIA

No dearth of festive spirit

Money seized

Uthrada Kizhi presented

Karnataka

Cauvery: Plea in SC to maintain law and order

Karnataka will abide by SC’s modified order on Cauvery: CM

Cauvery protests: Bengaluru mostly deserted

Curfew lifted in Bengaluru

Cauvery row: Kharge urges Modi to intervene

Other States

There's a fight in govt., not in family: Akhilesh

Meet the Yadavs of U.P. politics

I have fulfilled my promise to return land: Mamata

After stripping uncle of key ministries, Akhilesh cancels all programmes as tension widens in SP

Eid loses its flavour in Haryana’s Mewat after furore over beef biryani

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from BJP

Kashmir Valley remains shut for 68th day

BJD MP floats private bill to decriminalise libel

7 women get M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards

Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram work will be expedited, says Naidu

All set for BRICS summit

Migration of villagers a cause for concern

Nod for mini fishing harbour in E. Godavari

Heavy rain damages railway track

Telangana

State rethinking on Hanamkonda district?

A lasting memory of horror

AP’s ‘Rythu Kosam’ ropes in ICRISAT

Court notices take students off guard

Telangana Jagruthi inks MoU with industrialists’ body

For City briefs

Demand for Yellendu revenue division gaining ground

Collector inspects immersion sites

LMD reservoir to be developed as a recreation hotspot

Call to plant, nurture trees


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

A view of the Supreme Court.

No logjam in appointment, transfer of judges, Centre tells SC

At the outset, he said "there is progress in the appointments and have the (hearing of the) matter after two weeks. We will see more progress." »