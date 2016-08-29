The court had previously directed the Centre to take over possession of the building.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society to consider bearing the maintenance expenses of the 28-storey scam-tainted building. The court had previously directed the Centre to take over possession of the building.

A Bench of Justices J. Chelameswar and A.M. Sapre made the suggestion when the society’s counsel asked the court to pass an order that the Centre take over the maintenance of the building.

But the Bench asked why it should do so when the society might probably even win the case. The court asked the counsel to apprise it on Friday whether it is willing to pay for the maintenance.Meanwhile, the Centre told the apex court that it had not received the entire possession of the building as of 104 flats, 93 are locked and the keys are not with it.