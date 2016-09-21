Can the country survive an invasion by aliens and zombies without Hollywood actor Will Smith's help? Well, a Mumbai resident is curious and he wants the Home Ministry to respond to it.

Though it's not unusual for government departments to get such queries under the Right to Information Act (RTI), the Home Ministry, which looks after complex internal security issues of the country, was particularly perplexed by this one request.

Ajay Kumar, a Mumbai resident has filed an RTI to know the country's preparedness to protect the country in wake of an "invasion by aliens, zombies and extra dimensional beings."

He further asked the chances of such invasions and "what means did the government have to defeat them."

The applicant also wanted to know if "we can do this without Will Smith?"

‘Too scientific’



On Wednesday, Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju posted this particular query on Twitter to highlight the frivolous requests his Ministry has to deal with in the name of RTI.

"The subject matter is too scientific," Mr. Rijiju said in a tongue-in-cheek response to the query adding "these kind of RTIs waste the precious time of office staff."

Hollywood star Will Smith has featured in multiple movies like Independence Day, Men in Black, I Am Legend, where he takes on aliens and extra terrestrial creatures.