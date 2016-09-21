Decision based on demands by States and ministries that annual budget exercise be completed before fiscal year

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the scrapping of a separate Railway budget and merging it with the General budget.

The proposal was moved by the Finance Ministry after it received representations from some ministries that the annual budget exercise be completed before the new fiscal year begins on April 1 for streamlined allocation of funds.

The budget is presented in two parts i.e. the Railway budget pertaining to railway finance and General budget that gives an overall picture of the financial position of the Centre.