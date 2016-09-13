The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the cadre review of Group ‘A’ executive officers of the Border Security Force (BSF). This will lead to creation of over 370 additional posts of high ranks.

An official release said the aim was to increase the operational and administrative capabilities of the BSF. The last review was done almost a quarter century ago.

The sanctioned strength of the BSF, founded in 1965, is 2,57,025, with 186 battalions (including three of the National Disaster Response Force).

The Executive Group ‘A’ cadre has a sanctioned strength of 4,065 officers.

About 90 per cent of the troops are deployed on the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders and in the States affected by Left-wing extremism.

Every year, the BSF contributes a number of personnel to United Nations Mission.

During the Kargil conflict that took place during May-July 1999, the BSF remained on the heights of the mountains and fought in unison with the Army.